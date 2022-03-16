Operator injured as construction crane collapses onto cars in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A construction crane collapsed onto two parked cars Tuesday night in downtown Salt Lake City, sending one person to the hospital.

Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Shaun Mumedy said the 80- to 100-foot construction crane collapsed onto the southbound lanes of State Street about 9 p.m., landing on two cars parked along the west side of the street.

No one was in the parked cars when the crane collapsed, Mumedy said. The crane operator fell an estimated 15 to 20 feet during the collapse, he said.

“Upon arrival, our crews did find the crane operator in serious condition and transported him to a local trauma facility,” Mumedy said.

The southbound lanes of Street Street were expected to be closed until for about three hours, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The crane was located at the construction site for Astra Tower, a planned 39-story, 680,000-square-foot luxury apartment building.