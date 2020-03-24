Oquirrh Mountain Temple is second in Utah to close amid coronavirus concerns

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Oquirrh Mountain Temple in South Jordan has become the second in Utah to close its doors amid coronavirus concerns.

“Due to a potential COVID-19 exposure, the Oquirrh Mountain Temple, which has been closed for maintenance, will remain closed for an additional week for evaluation,” said Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokeswoman Irene Caso.

The closure of the Bountiful Temple was announced Sunday.

On March 13, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sent a letter to Church members around the world detailing temporary changes to temple worship worldwide, said a news release from the LDS Church.

The adjustments impacted the scheduling and availability of living ordinances in many temples and took effect March 16.

On Sunday night, 13 more temples were added to the list of those that have now closed (see below), with the Bountiful temple being one of these. On Monday, the Oquirrh Mountain Temple was added to that list.

The letter sent to members said:

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Rapidly changing health conditions around the world have been a source of growing concern. Many governments have placed restrictions that have required the temporary closure of a number of temples. As we have prayerfully sought to balance these limitations with the need to carry on temple work, we have decided to make the following temporary adjustments, which are effective March 16, 2020 for all temples around the world.

Where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would, in effect, preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.

Where government or other restrictions do not preclude all temple activity, the following temple ordinances for living persons will be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only: husband-and-wife and child-to-parents sealing ordinances and living initiatory and endowment ordinances. On a temporary basis, proxy temple ordinances will not be performed.

All patron housing will be closed.

Church members will be provided with instructions when they schedule their appointments for living ordinances. Individuals with currently scheduled appointments will be contacted by temple staff.

Steps will be taken in all temples to minimize the risk of spreading disease, including reducing temple staff, limiting guests at living ordinances, and following guidelines for interacting with patrons.

Additional information will be provided to temple presidencies, and further adjustments will be made as necessary.

We look forward with great anticipation to the time when temples can again operate at full capacity and extend the blessings of temple work to members and their ancestors.

Sincerely,

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

The following temples are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions (note that this list does not include temples that are closed for maintenance and scheduled to reopen with limited operations when completed):

Aba Nigeria Temple

Accra Ghana Temple

Adelaide Australia Temple

Apia Samoa Temple

Arequipa Peru Temple

Asunción Paraguay Temple

Barranquilla Colombia Temple

Baton Rouge Lousiana Temple

Bern Switzerland Temple

Bogota Colombia Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brisbane Australia Temple

Buenos Aires Argentina Temple

Campinas Brazil Temple

Caracas Venezuela Temple

Cebu City Philippines Temple

Chicago Illinois Temple

Cochabamba Bolivia Temple

Columbia River Washington Temple

Columbus Ohio Temple

Copenhagen Denmark Temple

Córdoba Argentina Temple

Curitiba Brazil Temple

Detroit Michigan Temple

Fortaleza Brazil Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Fresno California Temple

Fukuoka Japan Temple

Guadalajara Mexico Temple

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Guayaquil Ecuador Temple

Halifax Nova Scotia Temple

Hartford Connecticut Temple

Helsinki Finland Temple

Kansas City Missouri Temple

Kinshasa DR Congo Temple

Kyiv Ukraine Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Lima Peru Temple

Lisbon Portugal Temple

London England Temple

Los Angeles California Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Madrid Spain Temple

Manaus Brazil Temple

Manhattan New York Temple

Manila Philippines Temple

Melbourne Australia Temple

Montreal Quebec Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Newport Beach California Temple

Oakland California Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Temple

Palmyra New York Temple

Panama City Panama Temple

Papeete Tahiti Temple

Paris France Temple

Perth Australia Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Porto Alegre Brazil Temple

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

Portland Oregon Temple

Preston England Temple

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Recife Brazil Temple

Redlands California Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

Rome Italy Temple

Sacramento California Temple

San Diego California Temple

San Salvador El Salvador Temple

Santiago Chile Temple

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple

São Paulo Brazil Temple

Sapporo Japan Temple

Seattle Washington Temple

Seoul Korea Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Stockholm Sweden Temple

Sydney Australia Temple

Taipei Taiwan Temple

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

The Hague Netherlands Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

Trujillo Peru Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

See the temple status FAQ for regular updates that explain several of the temporary adjustments to temple worship.