Orem driver, 25, dead after sports car clips semi, spins into 2nd car on SR-201 in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man died Saturday after his car, said to be traveling at a high rate of speed, clipped a semi, hit a barrier and spun into a second car.

The 25-year-old driver was alone in the Aston Martin, according to information released by the Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened at about 12:02 p.m. on State Route 201, just east of 900 West, the DPS statement says. Witnesses told troopers they had seen the driver, whose name has not been released, driving at speeds in excess of 100mph, and weaving between other vehicles.

“The Aston Martin was swerving through traffic when the front driver side caught the rear passenger side of a semitrailer,” the DPS statement says. “The Aston Martin lost control and spun around going up onto the right shoulder concrete barrier before for coming back into traffic and hitting another passenger car.

“The driver’s side door was torn off as the vehicle sustained heavy damage. The seat belt was buckled but torn and the driver was ejected sometime as the vehicle made contact with the wall. The single occupant driver was found fatal on the scene.”

“Speed was a contributing factor involved in this crash and witnesses estimated the vehicle was traveling over 100mph in a 65mph zone with advisory speed limits signs near the location of 50mph. The Utah Highway Patrol is still enforcing speed limits throughout the state and asks drivers to SLOW DOWN and get rid of any distractions.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.