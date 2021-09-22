Orem Fall Harvest Festival canceled due to COVID-19 surge

OREM, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Fall Harvest Festival has been canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It is with heavy hearts that we cancel the Harvest Festival this year,” said a Facebook post from the City of Orem Government. “With our partner, Intermountain Healthcare, having ICUs above functional capacity it didn’t feel right to host a large event on one of their campuses.”

The festival was due to be held on Monday, Sept. 27 at Orem Community Hospital.

The festival was due to feature a flag ceremony, followed by harvest activities like cider pressing, corn shelling, and steam threshing, as well as a corn maze.