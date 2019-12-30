Orem Fire Department ambulance struck while responding to crash on Interstate 15

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
An Orem Fire Department ambulance was struck Monday morning while responding to a crash on Interstate 15, officials said. Photo Courtesy: Orem Fire Department

OREM, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem Fire Department ambulance was struck Monday morning while responding to a crash on Interstate 15, officials said.

The crash occurred in the area of University Parkway exit, said a tweet from Orem Fire Department.

“Fortunately there were only minor injuries,” said the tweet. “Drivers please slow down! Responding to accidents during inclement weather is one of the most dangerous situations our personnel operate in.”

No further details of the accident were given by officials.

