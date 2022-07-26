Orem firefighters respond to flames at LDS Temple under construction

OREM, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem firefighters responded to a fire detected inside the Orem Temple, which has been under construction since September 2020.

Doug Anderson, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the fire broke out just before midnight, and flames were visible in the under-construction building, located at 471 S. Geneva Road.

“The source of the fire is not yet known, but it is believed that the fire started on the third floor of the temple,” says a statement issued by Anderson.

“Foam was used to extinguish the fire as much as possible, which limited water damage to the construction site. Damage is still being evaluated this morning. The Church is grateful to the Orem Fire Department for their quick response.”

The temple’s completion date has not been announced, and it is unknown whether the fire damage will cause delays.