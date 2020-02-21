Orem gym trainer arrested after allegedly taking videos of patrons in bathroom

OREM, Utah, Feb. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem gym trainer has been arrested after allegedly taking videos of unsuspecting patrons in the bathroom of the facility.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Ashley Reed Dodds, 19, is facing 11 charges of voyeurism by electronic equipment, concealed or disguised, a class A misdemeanor.

The arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement he met with a complainant Wednesday.

“She said she had gone to her gym to workout and went into the bathroom prior to the workout,” the statement said. “While going to the bathroom, she saw a cellphone hidden under the bathroom sink. She said the bathroom is just a single toilet and the sink. There is no separation between the sink and where the toilet is at. She took the phone and saw it was recording a video.”

The complainant stopped the video and started watching it.

“On the video, she observed another female use the toilet and then change clothes in the bathroom,” the statement said. “A few minutes later the complainant walks into the bathroom. She said at the start of the video, it shows the trainer setting the camera up and into place. She said the trainer’s name is ‘Ash.’ The complainant then deleted the video and went to the police station to report the incident.”

The arresting officer went to the gym and the suspect, identified as Dodds, was in the back of the business sitting in a truck, and another trainer had come to take over the training.

Dodds was then transported to the police station to be interviewed.

After being read his Miranda rights, Dodds said “there is one of the girls at the gym, where he is a trainer, who he likes,” the statement said. “He said he did not know how to approach her or talk with her. Today he decide to place his cell phone under the sink and record when she came into change. Ashley told me the female arrives around the same time everyday. When he saw her car pull into the parking lot he placed the phone in the bathroom.”

After the woman left the bathroom, a second woman entered, who was the person that found the phone. After the second woman left, she said she was feeling sick and not going to work out. Dodds then went into the bathroom and retrieved his phone.

“When officers were reviewing the cell phone there were multiple prior videos of Ashley recording females in the bathroom,” the statement said. “There was one female recorded on Jan. 23. Two individuals were recorded on Feb. 5. On Feb. 10, another individual was recorded. On Feb. 17, there were two separate videos each recording one individual. On Feb. 18 there were three separate video recordings. On Feb. 19, there was one video recording two different individuals.”

Dodds admitted that none of the individuals recorded were aware of the phone there or

what he was doing.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $2,500.