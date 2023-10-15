Orem man, 18, jailed after allegedly pointing knife, illegal firearm at roommates

OREM, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem teen was booked into the Utah County Jail after he allegedly chased his roommates with a knife, and pointed an illegal firearm at them.

At 18, Deagon Eric Halbrook is too young to own the firearm he reportedly lied about his age to buy, according to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Orem Police Department.

Police reported on Thursday on a delayed report from people who share the apartment with Halbrook. Officers responded the apartment complex, near 1000 S. Campus Drive.

The three victims told officers they had been living with Halbrook at the address for several months. An Oct. 10 incident reportedly involved roommates/victims 2 and 3, and was witnessed by two visitors.

“The victims stated that Deagon arrived at the residence shortly after with a new firearm. The victim stated that Deagon had shown the victims the fundamentals of the firearm by loading it and racking the slide. After which, victims stated that Deagon intentionally pointed the firearm at them multiple times.”

The two visitors confirmed the roommates’ account to police.

“Victims advised that they feared for their safety as Deagon was unsafely handling the firearm.”

Roommate/victim 1 told officers that on the morning of Oct. 11, Halbrook “pointed the firearm at him again. Victim 1 feared for his safety as he is unaware what Deagon might do when he is angry.”

Victim 2 told officers that at about noon on Oct. 11, he accompanied Halbrook to a Provo sportsman store, waiting outside. Halbrook returned with ammunition, explaining he had lied about his age to make the purchase, according to Halbrook’s affidavit.

Victim 2 also said they arrived back at the apartment, and he was cleaning his room when “Deagon then entered his room and showed him the fundamentals of the firearm by loading it and racking the slide. Victim stated that Deagon then pointed the firearm near his chest area. Victim 2 stated he then told Deagon to get the firearm away from him, after which Deagon showed victim 2 that the firearm was loaded with one in the chamber. Victim 2 stated that he feared dying.”

Victims 1 and 2 told police that about three weeks earlier, Halbrook “told both victims that he was high and began charging them with the knife towards the kitchen. Victim 1 and 2 stated that Deagon began threatening them by pointing the knife towards them and forcing it close to their persons. Victim 1 and 2 stated they feared for their lives as Deagon was not in a good mental state of being high on marijuana.”

Police traced Halbrook with an iPhone app, and located him near 200 E. on westbound University Parkway. A high-risk traffic stop was made, and officers saw a firearm case and ammunition in the vehicle on the floor of the passenger’s side.

Post Miranda, Halbrook admitted to purchasing the firearm on Monday of that week in Salt Lake City. Asked if he had intentionally pointed the gun at his roommates, “Deagon stated if he did, he didn’t mean to.”

Halbrook admitted to pointing the gun at victim 2 the next day, the affidavit says, but “stated yes but he had no intention of harming victim 2.”

Asked if he had threatened his roommates with a knife, “Deagon stated that he did threaten his roommates about four weeks ago when he was intoxicated.” He said he did not remember the incident, but his roommates told him about it.

Halbrook was arrested for investigation of:

Four counts of aggravated assault with domestic violence enhancement, a third-degree felony

Five counts of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of carry a dangerous weapon while under the influence of drugs/alcohol, with a domestic violence enhancement, a class B misdemeanor

Charges will be determined, as always, by the county attorney’s office.

Halbrook was ordered held without bail.