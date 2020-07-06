Orem man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting father 6 times

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man is facing a first-degree felony attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot his father six times during an argument about chores.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Andres Juan Maldonado, 23, is being held without bail in Utah County Jail.

On June 30 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Orem police dispatch began receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a man who had just been shot in the area of the Cherry Hill Apartments at 1757 S. Village Lane.

Officers arrived and located the victim laying on the ground near the front door of an apartment in the exterior hallway area, the statement said. He was conscious but had several gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Andres Maldonado, 49, who is the father of the younger Andres Maldonado.

“Officers and paramedics who arrived shortly after police began life-saving measures and the victim was transported to the hospital for further care,” the statement said. “The shooting suspect was identified as the 23-year-old son of the victim and is named after him, Andres Maldonado.”

Officers cleared the apartment to make sure there were no other victims and the suspect was not still inside. Once the scene was secure it was established through witnesses that the father and son had an argument to do with chores in the home, among other issues, and the son was to be kicked out, the statement said.

“The suspect left the apartment earlier in the day and the victim began to pack the suspect’s belonging to get him moved out,” the statement said. “When the son returned later in the night, he began to pound on the apartment door at which time the victim answered it. Direct contact was made between the victim and suspect, and another verbal confrontation ensued. At that time the offender shot his father several times with a .45 caliber handgun.”

When speaking with witnesses, one being the victim’s ex-wife, it was found she had been called over to the home prior to when the suspect came back that night, to assist with packing his property, the statement said. At the time of the shooting she was inside the apartment and heard the confrontation and then shots being fired. She witnessed the victim’s injuries and said that he was conscious at that time.

Officers on scene spoke with other witnesses in the apartment complex who heard several shots being fired and some saw the suspect flee the scene.

The younger Andres Maldonado was located in Orem on July 2 and was taken to the Orem Police Department for questioning. During the questioning, the suspect admitted he shot his father, though he said he didn’t remember how many times.

The victim is still hospitalized and receiving medical care, the statement said.