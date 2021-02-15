Orem man arrested on suspicion of downloading over 2,900 images of child pornography

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man is facing multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he downloaded 2,905 images of child pornography.

James Randall Adams, 51, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 11, and has been charged with 20 counts of the second-degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Utah County, Orem police received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on January 14, indicating the suspect had downloaded child pornography on his cellphone in November 2020. The information was provided to NCMEC by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

An Orem police detective was already investigating Adams in relation to two previous reports of child pornography being downloaded to his phone, according to the statement, so that investigation was closed and a new investigation was opened to include all three reports.

Authorities determined through phone company queries and the Cyber Tips that the “suspect device” in all three reports was registered to Adams.

A request for a search warrant was submitted to the 4th District Court in Orem and was approved.

On February 11, the search warrant was served by Orem police officers, the document states, and Adams’ identity was confirmed verbally and by his Utah driver license.

Adams was read his Miranda rights and agreed to talk to the officers.

According to the statement, Adams’ black Galaxy Note 9 phone “was located and the phone number and IMEI were confirmed to match the suspect device in the CyberTips.”

Multiple folders of pornographic images of nude, female juveniles were found on the phone, the statement says. Adams’ phone and additional electronic devices were seized and impounded as evidence.

Adams was booked into the Utah County Jail without bail.