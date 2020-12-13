Orem man booked for alleged crimes against child in Lehi

LEHI, Dec. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man was booked into the Utah County Jail on Friday on two counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Rufus Okogwa Ehiozuwa, 32, faces the two charges, which are second-degree felonies.

An officer of the Lehi Police Department filed the probable cause statement in the case.

The alleged victim, a 12-year-old girl, told police she was 11 the first time she was abused by Ehiozuwa.

Bail in the case was set at $20,020.

Ehiozuwa was ordered to return for court appointments and to have no contact with the alleged victim pending trial.