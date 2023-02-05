Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls

OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females.

The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony

15 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor 14+/pubescent, a second-degree felony

Two counts of voyeurism, a class B misdemeanor

The suspect, in his late 30s, allegedly committed the crimes against two relatives. One was 15 and 16 and one was 14 when recorded by hidden cameras in the bathrooms of a residence.

An adult female called police after finding illegal photos and videos on the suspect’s phone. Separate images and videos showed the girls partially or fully undressed while performing typical bathroom activities, including showering.

Post Miranda, the suspect spoke with Orem police, “saying that he knows what he has done and he feels regret for what he has done,” charging documents say. The suspect “further stated that because of he feels guilty about recording and watching (the juvenile victims,) he has suffered from mental breaks and has considered committing suicide.”

The suspect is being held without bail.