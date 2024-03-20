Orem PD advises against Citizens Behind the Badge ‘fundraiser’

OREM, Utah, March 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are advising residents away from a purported police fundraising mailer making the rounds.

Along with the hashtag “don’t get scammed” the department went online to urge caution in donating to the organization “Citizens Behind the Badge” with its mailer warning of senior citizens and police murdered in increasing numbers.

“Anyone get one of these in the mail?” Orem PD asks, sharing a copy of the mailer. “If so, we can confirm that they ARE NOT affiliated with us.”

The department says “send money to whoever you want” before quipping “b ut just know, us at the real Orem Police Department prefer our donations in untraceable gift cards or wired directly to our offshore accounts.”

U nder the headline “Orem Area Police Officers” the mailer plea from Citizens Behind the Badge urges residents to send $29 to an address in Virginia “… so it can be sent to Orem police or police nationwide. Please r espond by April 5, 2024.”