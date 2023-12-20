Orem PD looks for one who got away

OREM, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help identifying an allegedly elusive shoplifter in Orem.

Under the headline “Tattle Tale Tuesday” the Orem Police Department asked “ Do any of our Orem residents recognize this track star?” the department asked Tuesday afternoon in a social media post with some of its sometimes humorous commentary.

“He’s wanted for several different theft incidents at Target, always arriving on foot. He ran from our officers in an incident yesterday and we lost him in The Boulevard Apartments which are right across the street, behind the 7-Eleven.