Orem PD posts alleged theft suspect’s photo, seek tips

OREM, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police request the public’s help in identifying an alleged thief and credit card fraudster.

“Suspect enters Walmart and helps himself to the victim’s pink leopard zippered purse which she left in a cart,” Orem PD said in a Friday statement online.

“The suspect walks around the registers and directly out of the store where he enters his green-over-gray (two tone) GMC Sierra. “The suspect exits the parking lot and a license plate could not be obtained.

“The following day one of the transaction cards in the victim’s wallet was used at a local business.

“The suspect is described as a Caucasian Male –approximate 50-55 years old, with a goatee, blue and gray hat, long dark zippered shirt and tan pants. Approximate 6’0″-6’2.”

Anyone with information to assist with the case is asked to please call 801-229-7070 and ask for Officer Newell. “Thank you.”