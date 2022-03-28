Orem PD releases name of woman murdered in fight over vape cartridge

OREM, Utah, March 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police have released the name of a murder victim whose boyfriend admitted to strangling her after a fight over a vape cartridge.

The victim was 20-year-old Sandra Robles. Arrested for her murder was Daniel Padillo-Ang, 27, who was booked under the name Daniel Padillo.

The suspect called 911 at about 3:14 a.m. Saturday, and they responded to the area of 800 S. 750 West. He admitted to killing Robles, and was found with blood on his hands, a police statement says.

Officers found Robles in the bedroom. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Suspect’s story

Post Miranda, Padilla-Ang stated “he had been in a relationship with the victim for the past four months,” and that she had come over earlier, and the two of them had been drinking, his probable cause statement says.

The suspect said “the female victim had a vape cartridge that was broken when he grabbed it from her,” at which point “the female victim hit him.”

Padilla-Ang told police after he was hit, he grabbed the victim by the neck, punched her, and ultimately strangled her, the probable cause statement says.

Police said Padilla-Ang told them when the girlfriend “did not respond, he took a couple of shots of alcohol and sent two text messages to family members stating that he had just killed someone and that he wouldn’t be seeing them for a while.”

Padilla-Ang has been booked into the Utah County Jail without bail.

The fundraiser

Later on Saturday, Wilfredo Robles posted a GoFundMe request.

“My name is Wilfredo Robles and today I found out from the police that my 20-year-old daughter, Sandra Robles, had been killed in the city of Orem, Utah,” says the page text, posted in Spanish.

“It breaks my heart to know that I will never see my daughter again. We need some help to give her a decent funeral and try to seek justice.”

By Monday afternoon, the fundraising effort was more than half way to reaching its stated goal of $15,000.