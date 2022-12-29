Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein.

While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale Tuesday” Orem police on social media nonetheless underlined the felony nature of the actions of the young woman pictured in the Tuesday night post.

“In the world some say, ‘Finders keepers, losers weepers’ but here at the Orem Police Department we say, ‘Keeping a found wallet and spending money on the credit cards located within is a crime, specifically that of Unlawful Use of a Financial Transaction Card as well as Theft of Mislaid Property.’

“Okay that doesn’t quite roll off the tongue but you get the point. Let us know if you recognize this person.”

The Orem Police Department can be reached at (801) 229-7070.