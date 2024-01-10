Orem PD seeks ‘dufus’ dare teens running through fences

OREM, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying Orem juveniles taking part in an online game of hurling themselves through fences.

Under the heading “Tattletale Tuesday,” Orem police posted a caustic review of the practice Tuesday night, with video: “Ever heard of the Kool-Aid Challenge?

“It’s a Tik-Tok trend where dufus juveniles fling themselves bodily at vinyl fences, breaking through panels like the Kool-Aid Man through a wall.

“In Utah we call it Criminal Mischief, which is a crime.” The department asked parents of teens in the Orem area, to please scrutinize the video and decide if their children took part last week in events Wednesday Jan. 3, from 9-10 p.m.

“The truck may be a Silverado and the white SUV may be a BMW. Don’t hold us to that vehicle identification though, it’s hard to tell from the video.

“Let us know if you think these are your kids and if they need to be disciplined by the Juvenile Court. Make sure to turn the video sound on.” Orem PD can be reached at (801) 229-7070.