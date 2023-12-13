Orem PD seeks help locating robbery suspect

OREM, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a gas station robbery in Orem.

Under the headline “Tattle Tale Tuesday” the Orem Police Department Tuesday posted photographs of a masked suspect in asking for tips as to any identity.

“I f you like piña coladas, getting caught in the rain, and robbing gas stations, you may get along well with this guy,” the department quipped in the social media request.

The suspect robbed an Orem gas station two days after Thanksgiving and “got away with loot and some Camel 99 cigs.