Orem PD shares some Christmas shenanigans

OREM, Utah, Dec. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man reporting a road-rage incident in Orem after the evidence pointed to him as the culprit.

The incident was amongst Christmas shenanigans the Orem Police Department described online. “The 911 caller, a 39-year-old “impatient driver” ended up being the one arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said, after following and threatening his alleged victim.

“He provided his own dash-cam video of the incident where another motorist cut him off so he took things up a few notches, getting out of his vehicle and threatening the other driver with a baseball bat.”

The department also advised against shoplifting at Dillards, noting store security is especially diligent.

A 30-year-old male and a 23-year-old female were caught stealing an expensive jacket there in time for Christmas. The male was found to have four active arrest warrants and the female was found to have fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the press release.