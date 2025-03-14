Orem PD: Tesla ‘Cybertruck’ vandalized, suspect caught on video

OREM, Utah, March 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized in an Orem parking space, but the vandal was captured by the truck’s video security cameras..

“The shown individual targeted a Tesla Cybertruck with malice, keying the entire side of it, causing around $1,200 in damage,” the Orem Police Department said online Thursday night, also posting video of the suspect.

“Luckily the owner had it in Sentry Mode, which records anyone getting near. Hence the video.”

It shows a toilet-paper-toting person in a sweater and a skirt who appears to be male doing the damage. In the first hour since the press release and video was posted it drew 360 views with icon clicks, 66 shares and 198 comments.

Most were arguing about what was seen as an obvious political crime, some calling it a hate crime, even a First Amendment protected expression. By Friday morning the numbers had swollen to 688, 138 and 574, respectively.

Police asked anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the incident to private message the department on Facebook. Orem police can also be reached at 801-229-7070. “PM us with the known info so we can teach them how to keep their hands to themselves, which is code for: charge them with a crime.”