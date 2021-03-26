Orem police: 7-year-old girl missing after skating party found safe, ‘on her way back to Utah’

OREM, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-year-old Orem girl reported missing Tuesday after she was last seen driving away with her aunt and grandmother on Monday has been found safe.

“Jocelyn has been located and is in good health. She is on her way back to Utah and is not in any danger. There is still more investigation to be done at this time, and detectives are still working. Thank you for the public’s help in getting the word out about this case. Nothing more will be released on this case.”

The suspects in the child’s disappearance were her aunt, Paola Bayon, and grandmother Ivonne Cerda San Martin.

“Officers were dispatched to the report of a missing 7 year old,” a social media post issued by the Orem Police Department said.

“Her mother reported she was last seen at Classic Skating at 5 p.m. yesterday with family members and has not been seen since.”

As of Thursday evening, no charges had been filed in Utah against the child’s aunt or grandmother.