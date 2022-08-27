Orem police admit failure to notify school district of child porn investigation involving teacher

OREM, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Police Department is reviewing its procedures after a Utah County schoolteacher continued to teach while under investigation for child pornography and enticement of a minor.

Andrew Walsh, 32, of Orem, was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor by internet or text, following a monthlong investigation, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Orem police.

Walsh, a teacher at Orem Junior High School, was interviewed by police on Aug. 15 about explicit messages found on the phone of a 16-year-old by the boy’s father, the statement continues. Police say he admitted knowing the boy was 16 or 17 years old and that “believes he had exchanged nude images” with the teen.

Police did not arrest Walsh following the interview, nor did they notify the Alpine School District of their investigation. That allowed Walsh to return to the classroom when Orem Junior High started the school year on Aug. 17.

Police said they learned of Walsh’s position as a schoolteacher during their investigation.

“After a review of the recent arrest of a school teacher for enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography, it came to light that our agency failed to notify Alpine School District in a timely manner,” Orem Police Lt. Nick Thomas said in a prepared statement.

“Our agency is closely examining our procedures in order to insure administrators are made aware of any incidents involving active employees as soon as possible. We look forward to our continued collaborative relationship with the Alpine School District in order to keep our schools safe and productive,” Thomas said.

Officers were contacted July 24 by the boy’s father after he found the sexually explicit messages on the teen’s phone, according to the police statement. One of those conversations involved Walsh, who attempted to arrange a meeting with the 16-year-old even after the boy disclosed his age, police said.

Walsh was arrested Monday and booked into the Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail, “as he has easy access to children with whom he holds a position of trust,” police said.

When asked about Walsh’s arrest, Alpine School District officials responded with the following statement: “We became aware of an accusation regarding an individual who has been employed in Alpine School District since 2016. We have taken immediate action by placing the employee on administrative leave pending an investigation, and we are working closely with law enforcement.”