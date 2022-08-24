Orem police: Alpine School District teacher exchanged explicit photos, tried to meet with teen

OREM, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Alpine School District teacher has been arrested after police say he exchanged explicit photos with a 16-year-old boy and tried to arrange a meeting with the teen.

Andrew Walsh, 32, of Orem, was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor by internet or text following a monthlong investigation, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Orem police.

Officers were contacted July 24 by the teen’s father after he found sexually explicit messages on the teen’s phone, according to the police statement. One of those conversations involved Walsh, who attempted to arrange a meeting with the 16-year-old even after the boy disclosed his age, police said.

On Aug. 15, Orem police interviewed Walsh about the explicit messages, the statement continues. Police say he admitted knowing the boy was 16 or 17 years old and that “believes he had exchanged nude images” with the teen.

During their investigation, Orem police also learned that Walsh “is currently a teacher at a local public school.” The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also is investigating, police said.

Walsh was arrested Monday and booked into the Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail, “as he has easy access to children with whom he holds a position of trust,” police said.

When asked about Walsh’s arrest, Alpine School District officials responded with the following statement: “We became aware of an accusation regarding an individual who has been employed in Alpine School District since 2016. We have taken immediate action by placing the employee on administrative leave pending an investigation, and we are working closely with law enforcement.”

District officials did not mention Walsh by name and declined to disclose the man’s role with the school district.