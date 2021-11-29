Orem Police: Armed suspect shot, killed by officer after domestic assault on father

OREM, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) –An Orem Police officer shot and killed an armed suspect Sunday night after a domestic violence call, according to a statement by the Orem Police Department.

Police were called to the scene, near 1100 East and 50 South, at 10:46 p.m. Sunday.

“A caller reported a domestic violence situation between a 41-year-old man and his 68-year-old father,” says an Orem Police statement issued at 8:58 a.m. Monday.

“The caller reported the 41-year-old male had attacked his father with a knife and then fled the scene.”

Officers and paramedics arrived at the residence and gave medical attention to the victim, who had been cut on his neck area, the statement says. They also began the search for the suspect, who had fled on foot.

“The male was located a short time later near the original location. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, but he was not compliant. The male charged at officers with weapons in both his hands, and shots were fired by at least one of the officers.

“The male was immediately given medical attention, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

The father was transported to the hospital for treatment, OPD the statement says, adding “His condition is unknown at this time.”

The Utah County officer involved Critical Incident Team was called out and will be handling the investigation into the shooting, the statement says.

“The officers involved were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident, and those will be given to the Critical Incident Team for their investigation. More information on the incident could be released at a later date.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as the story evolves.