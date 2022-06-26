Orem Police: Detectives foil traveling troupe of thieves

OREM, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Orem City Police Detectives were doing extra patrol work Friday at University Place mall when they noticed something seemed amiss at the Sunglass Hut.

The longer a group of female “shoppers” lingered, the more sunglasses that seemed to disappear.

“Detective Rob Christian and Detective Hansen were doing extra patrol at University Place yesterday and came upon a group of female shoplifters at Sunglass Hut,” an Orem Police statement says.

“After using their keen detective skills, they were able to determine that this was a family theft ring out of Washington State. The Detectives were able to recover over 50k worth of clothing from the suspects vehicles.

“These items came from stores such as Victoria Secret, Lululemon, American Eagle, and more. The property was returned, and the females were charged.”

Social media fans, most from Orem applauded the effort. Two even posted gifs of clapping hands.

“That is so cool,” wrote another. “Love when the good guys win!”

“Thank you for putting an end to their fun!,” another commenter typed.

“Whoa. That’s a lot of shoplifting in one day,” another wrote.

“Frik yeah,” wrote another.