Orem police encounter tenacious “huffer”

OREM, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a determined “huffer” in an office supply store when employees reported him passed out in a bathroom stall.

Huffing involves highs obtained from the likely best known practice of sniffing glue, but can also involve aerosol powered sprays, and Orem police found cans of air duster scattered around the man, the department shared on social media.

“ When the officer called out ‘police’ to him, he awoke, grabbed for a can, and started huffing.”

Officers eventually had to kick in the door of the bathroom stall to arrest the suspect. Normally an adolescent pastime, Orem officers found the huffing suspect was 38 years old. He complained the handcuffs were too tight.