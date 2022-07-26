Orem police investigate Monday evening motorcycle crash; accident reconstruction team on scene

OREM, Utah, July 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on the scene of an early evening crash involving a motorcycle that may close lanes on the University Parkway most of the evening.

In a brief post on the Orem Police Department’s Facebook page, officers ask motorists to avoid the Parkway in the area of 1000 West.

An accident reconstruction team is on the scene conducting an investigation, it read. “

More information on the crash will be released tomorrow.”

UDOT’s web site noted lanes of the Parkway in the area of Sandhill Road, roughly 1000 West, due to the crash just after 6:30 p.m. will likely be closed until 11 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.