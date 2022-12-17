Orem police: Man fatally shot by officers after threatening to kill self, family member

OREM, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed by Orem police Saturday after a call came to dispatch saying he was armed and threatening himself and a family member, an OPD news release says.

Police were dispatched at about 12:05 a.m. to the area of 400 E. Heather Road “on a report of a male having a mental episode, threatening suicide and possibly armed with a firearm,” an Orem Police statement says.

“Officers from multiple agencies arrived and attempted contact by phone. He eventually called dispatch and told them he was armed with a gun and made other threatening comments. He also reported he had explosives in the home.

“Entry was made into the home as the suspect was breaking into the bathroom where a family member was hiding. The suspect was contacted in the bathroom where he was making threats to kill the family member.

“At this time, shots were then fired by an officer to stop the subject from killing the family member. The subject was given medical aid, but he succumbed to his injuries on scene.

“The family member was safely escorted from the home and the Officer Involved Protocol Team was contacted to conduct an investigation into the shooting. All family members and officers were uninjured. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date.”

The Orem Police statement does not specify whether the man was found with a gun. Gephardt Daily has a call in to police seeking a clarification.