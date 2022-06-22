Orem police mourn death of K-9 Dug from sudden medical complications

OREM, Utah, June 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are mourning the loss of police service dog Dug, who died unexpectedly Sunday after six years with police department.

“It is with broken hearts we share the unexpected passing of PSD K9 Dug due to sudden medical complications,” the Orem Police Department announced Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“Dug passionately served the city of Orem for six years. Dug couldn’t wait to load up in the truck and head to work with his mom, Officer Kara Hancock,” the post continues.

“Dug prided himself in standing watch while mom made traffic stops. He never took his eyes off her while she was outside of the truck. Dug didn’t care to ride all the way back in the kennel — he preferred to stand in the open slider with one paw on mom’s arm,” according to the Facebook post.

Orem police said Dug was a “phenomenal narcotics dog,” ranking at “the top of his class.”

“Dug’s service in Orem and surrounding cities aided in getting both criminals and drugs off the street. Dug loved to hunt for drugs and had impeccable skills — nothing deterred him from playing his favorite hunting games,” the post states.

Dug also enjoyed visiting schools, “reveling in all the cheers and high energy,” according to the Facebook post.

Police say Dug will be missed for his loving nature.

“Everyone at Orem PD will miss him running through the station, shoving himself into their legs for a good ear scratchin’. On his days off, Dug enjoyed sitting on the porch at home with mom, enjoying a nice cup of joe,” the post continues.

“Dug will be greatly missed here in Orem. Thank you K9 Dug for your countless hours of service and dedicated heart in keeping the public, your fellow officers, and your mom safe.”

The Facebook post lists Dug’s end of watch at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.