Orem Police officer recovering after patrol car hit

OREM, Utah, July 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem Police officer assisting a motorist whose vehicle broke down in a traffic lane was injured Monday when he was caught between two patrol cars as the back car was struck by a passing motorist.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Monday at 800 North and 750 East.

“The officers had their patrol vehicles parked behind the broken down vehicle, with the overhead flashing lights on,” says an Orem Police statement. “A motorist failed to move over and struck the back of one patrol vehicle. The vehicle was then pushed into the second vehicle.

“As this was happening, one of the officers was in between the vehicles getting items from the back and was hit as he attempted to avoid being smashed by the vehicle behind him.”

Officers on scene rendered aid until paramedics arrived, and the officer was transported to the hospital to be treated, the Orem PD statement says.

“The officer was later released and is at home recovering from injuries he received.

“This is a reminder to move as far over as possible to avoid colliding with emergency vehicles; it is the law. We are grateful our officer was not more seriously injured or killed in this accident, and it serves as great reminder to slow down and move over when you see emergency vehicle lights.”