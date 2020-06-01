Orem police on scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash

OREM, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are on the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 1600 North Skyline Drive, said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department at 10 a.m.

“Please avoid the area if possible while the investigation is done,” the post said.

No other details were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.