Orem police searching for men in connection with theft case

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photos Courtesy: Orem Police Department

OREM, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are searching for two men in connection with a theft case Tuesday.

“These two gentlemen are happy as clams at high tide after smashing a car window at an Orem gym and stealing a purse,” said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department. “Check out the glee on their faces as they spend the victim’s money at Home Depot! Too bad the cameras are clearer than the mud these clams like to lay in. If you know them, let us know!”

In surveillance photos, one man is wearing a gray hoodie, navy jacket, blue jeans and red and white sneakers, while the other is wearing a gray baseball cap, red hoodie, blue jeans and black and silver sneakers. The two were traveling in the truck shown below.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to call Orem PD on 801-229-7070 or reach out on Facebook.

Photos Courtesy: Orem Police Department

