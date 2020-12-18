Orem police searching for person of interest after bank robberies

OREM, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are searching for a person of interest after two bank robberies.

“Today around 2 p.m. a Hispanic male robbed the Central Bank in Orem,” said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department Thursday late afternoon.

“The pictured suspect, wearing a red and black jacket, is likely in his 50s, has graying hair, prescription glasses and what is described as a right eye with a ‘droopy eyelid.'”

The suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build, and is believed to be the same man who robbed a Key Bank in Provo on Dec. 11 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Surveillance photos from that robbery show the man in a black and green jacket.

After allegedly robbing the Central Bank at 400 N. State St. Thursday, the man fled on foot towards Orem Boulevard.

If you were in the area at the time and saw something or you recognize the man, you are asked to message Orem PD on Facebook or call dispatch at 801-229-7070, referencing case number 29449.