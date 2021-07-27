Orem police searching for person of interest after bank robbery

OREM, Utah, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are searching for a person of interest after a bank robbery.

“Orem officers were dispatched to the report of a bank robbery at Key Bank in Orem,” said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department.

“The male in these photos is described as being a Caucasian male approximately 50 years of age, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and heavy set.”

The man was last wearing a green shirt, jeans, a baseball hat and a fanny pack.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Orem PD on 801-229-7070.