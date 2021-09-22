Orem police searching for person of interest after gym theft

OREM, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a person of interest after a wallet and keys were stolen from an Orem gym.

The man then allegedly used stolen credit cards at Lowe’s and Home Depot, said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department. The incident occurred Sept. 3 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

In surveillance photos, the man is shown wearing a gray baseball cap, black mask, dark gray and light gray T-shirt, black and white check shorts and black and white Nike sneakers.

He was driving a Chevy Impala dating from between 2006 and 2016 with at least one white door; it may be a retired police car, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Orem PD’s Sgt. Ahlborn on 801-229-7070, and reference case 20691, or send a private message on Facebook.