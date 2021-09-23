Orem police searching for woman who allegedly ‘racked up over $30K in fraudulent charges’

OREM, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are searching for a woman who allegedly racked up over $30,0000 in fraudulent charges in stores.

“This mother of at least two small children likes to take them shopping as she travels around the state,” said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department. “She has been in Walmart, Target, TJ Maxx, IFA, Best Buy, CAL Ranch, Morgan Jewelers and other stores throughout Salt Lake County, Utah County, Cedar City, and St. George.”

The post added: “This thrifty traveler has [allegedly] racked up over $30k in fraudulent charges using a credit card which was stolen from a vehicle parked at a hotel in Farmington.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Orem PD on 801-229-7070, reference case 15231 and ask to speak to Detective Weech, or send officials a message on Facebook.