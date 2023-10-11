Orem police seek help locating woman missing more than two weeks

OREM, Utah, Oct. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating a woman missing since Sept. 24.

Sabrina Schofield, 36, was last seen in Orem’s Hitching Post bar Sept. 24, Orem PD said in a Tuesday afternoon statement on social media.

She is described as 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair.

She was reported missing by her landlord, police said, and has family in Oregon and Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Langs (801) 229-7163 or [email protected].