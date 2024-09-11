Orem police seek help with blade thief

By
Tim Gurrister
-
Orem police are trying to find the man pictured after the theft of knives from a store.

OREM, Utah Sept. 11,2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help catching up with a thief in Orem who shoplifted more than $1,000-worth of knives.

“Does anyone know this fellow who likes to dress in lighter shades and who also enjoys walking out of knife stores with $1,259 worth of stolen knives in his left pocket!” the Orem Police Department asked online.

“To be clear, that’s only five knives, which means he has decent taste in blades but just can’t afford them. PM us if you know him and he has been showing off his new steel.”

The department can also be reached at 801-229-7070

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here