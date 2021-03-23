Orem police seek missing child taken by non-custodial family members

OREM, Utah, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 7-year-old girl who has not been seen since driving away with non-custodial family members.

The missing girl is Jocelyn Cortes. The suspects in her disappearance were her aunt, 24-year-old Paola Bayon, and grandmother Ivonne Cerda San Martin, 63.

“Officers were dispatched to the report of a missing 7 year old, Jocelyn Cortes,” a social media posts from the Orem Police Department says.

“Her mother reported she was last seen at Classic Skating at 5 pm yesterday with family members and has not been seen since.

“Jocelyn left in a 2000 silver Ford Mustang, Utah license plate # F260BY, with her grandmother and aunt,” it says. “It is unknown where they are traveling.”

Anyone who has seen the child, her aunt, the grandmother or the car since 5 p.m. Monday is asked to call the OPD at 801-229-7070.