Orem police seek projectile ‘punk’

OREM, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police seek the public’s help in catching up with someone who’s been launching various projectiles at residents on the city’s west side.

“The following incidents happened on 400 North in Orem from about 800 W to 1100 W,” the department said on social media.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the stomach with a BB, which broke the skin.

Cars driving through the area reported having windows shot out.

Another vehicle had a golf ball smash its window.

Large rocks were thrown at passing vehicles.

In the most recent incident last week, according to the department’s Tuesday press release, a man on a walk with his wife reported being shot in the back with a BB.

“If you live in the area, please keep an eye out for anything suspicious. We’d like to catch this punk.”

The department can be reached at 801-229-7070.