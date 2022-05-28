Orem PD says officers engaged, fired on suspect who fired shots while fleeing hit-and-run scene

OREM, Utah, May 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Police Department says a suspected hit-and-run driver who fired gunshots while running from police, and was then fired upon by officers, has surrendered after barricading himself inside a home.

“At about 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 800 S. Orem Boulevard to the report of a vehicle accident, the Orem PD statement said. “The suspect involved in the accident fled the scene toward the area of 1000 South 100 East.

“The suspect was located by officers in the area of 1000 South 100 East and shots were fired by the suspect as he was running toward a home. Officers engaged the suspect with several shots.”

The suspect ran into the home, where he does not live, and barricaded himself inside, the OPD statement says.

“Verbal contact was made with the suspect and negotiations with him were started. The other occupants of the home were safely evacuated. The suspect told officers he was injured and peacefully gave up and was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries.”

No Orem Police officers were injured.

“The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team had been called out to investigate the incident,” the OPD statement says.

“We want to thank all police agencies that have responded to assist in this incident.”