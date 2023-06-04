Orem police: Suspect who agreed not to contact abuse victim jailed same day after calling her 81 times

OREM, Utah, June 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man who was arrested Thursday for the alleged assault of his girlfriend was released later the same day on condition he not contact the woman.

The 39-year-old man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the victim’s privacy, signed the conditional release document at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to arrest documents. By 2:19 p.m., the man had made the first of 81 phone calls to the victim, court documents say.

“While at the jail, (he) signed a jail release agreement/no contact order stating he would not contact the victim,” charging documents say. (He) signed this form at 1315 hours. Officers were then notified by jail staff that starting at 1419 hours, (he) attempted contact via phone with the victim 81 times.

“Two times, (the suspect) made contact having a phone call conversation for 2 minutes 5 seconds, and 41 seconds. The phone number he called matched the phone number provided by the victim on scene of the domestic violence and was the phone number put onto the no contact order. (The suspect) is being charged with 81 counts of violating a jail release agreement.”

The man, who originally faced one assault charge, a class B misdemeanor, now also faces 81 counts of violation of a jail release order, a class A misdemeanor. He has been booked into the Utah County jail, where he is being held without bail.