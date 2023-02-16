Orem police want help tracking counterfeiter

OREM, Utah Feb. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Police Department has posted a photo of an alleged counterfeiter who recently went on a shopping spree with a friend.

“This post comes courtesy of an alleged BYU fan who bought a coffee (see why it’s alleged?) at a Maverik gas station in Orem but paid for it with a fake $50 bill,” the department posted on social media.

“The beat-up greenish Ford Taurus he rolled up in is fairly unique. Send us a PM if you know. If it’s you, let’s get it straightened out.”

The man and an accomplice, no photo available, then went on to make a bevy of purchases in an Orem mall, passing hundreds of dollars worth of fake 50s and 100s, according to the statement, the escapades coming in the last week to ten days.

Contact the Orem Police Department at (801)229-7070 or (801)229-7255.