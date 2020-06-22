Orem woman facing 460 forgery, identity fraud, theft charges

OREM, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem woman is facing more than 400 forgery, identity fraud and theft charges after she allegedly stole some $66,000 from her former employer.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Vicki Sue Bennett, 48, is facing 176 counts of identity fraud, a second-degree felony, one charge of theft, a second-degree felony and 283 counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

Officers responded to a reported theft at MCR Recycling at 550 N. Geneva Road in Orem Sunday morning.

“The complainants stated their former employee, Bennett, had been forging false receipts of former customers then taking the money,” the statement said. “The complainants have compiled two flash drives of video footage, the most compelling of which is from a motion-activated camera placed within a cabinet where the money bag was stored. The camera is activated and captures Vicki taking money from the bag and concealing it within her sweatshirt sleeve.”

Another motion-activated camera located near the suspect’s desk allegedly shows Bennett reach into her sleeve and place the money inside of her purse. The total amount of loss sustained by MCR Recycling totals at $66,570.19. The total amount of receipts falsely created is 283 with a total of 176 victims, the statement said.

During an interview with officials, Bennett she stated she was fired from MCR Recycling and did admit to making false receipts and taking money from the company. Bennett told officers she took between $5,000 and $6,000 but paid some of the money back.

Bennett was transported to Utah County Jail with her bail set at $30,000.