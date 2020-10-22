Organizers unveil plan for reimagined Festival of Trees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Intermountain Foundation and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital announced Thursday that the annual Festival of Trees will go forward this year in a reimagined way that addresses challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, is produced by the Intermountain Foundation, said a news release from Intermountain Healthcare. The event is a fundraiser to benefit children and families from across Utah and the Intermountain West who receive care at Primary Children’s Hospital.

The theme of the festival is “Make Good Grow,” reflecting the 50-year history of the festival and its mission to help sick and injured children grow up and reach their full potential.

The festival will be held Dec. 1–5 and hosted by Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. While several elements are still in development, some include:

Specially decorated trees and other holiday items on display for online auction

A 90-minute live broadcast featuring stories of kids served by Primary Children’s, entertainers and other guests from Vivint Arena

A digital hub at www.makegoodgrow.org that will feature event announcements, a virtual tree decorator, and photos and videos highlighting the history of the festival, along with volunteers who help make it happen, and the children who benefit from care at Primary Children’s.

The website will also offer opportunities to bid on trees, purchase other holiday items, and donate to the hospital.

Every aspect of this year’s festival will be conducted from a “safety first” vantage to assure adequate COVID-19 protections for participants, volunteers, and the community, the news release said.

“This has been a very challenging year for our community, and the 50th anniversary of the festival is the perfect opportunity to unify us all with the ultimate holiday event that combines our long-standing traditions with new event activities and performances — in the safest way possible,” said Melinda Simmons, Intermountain Foundation Community Development Board chair at Primary Children’s Hospital.