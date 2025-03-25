‘Original’ Jazz Bear Jon Absey facing cancer battle

UTAH, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been established to help Jon Absey, “The Original Jazz Bear,” pay costs associated with battling pancreatic cancer.

“For 25 years, Jon Absey brought joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments to Utah Jazz fans as the iconic Jazz Bear,” says the GoFundMe account, established by Jeremy Beck.

“His daring stunts, playful antics, and dedication to the community made him a beloved figure both on and off the court. Now, Jon faces one of the toughest battles of his life: pancreatic cancer,” says the GoFundMe, which is marked “donations protected.” says.

“Jon has always been a fighter — whether it was performing gravity-defying stunts or supporting countless charitable causes. He’s given so much to the community, and now it’s our turn to give back. The journey ahead is challenging, with medical treatments, travel expenses, and the emotional toll that comes with fighting this disease.”

The account calls for people to rally together “to support Jon and his family during this difficult time. Your contributions will go directly toward his medical expenses, ensuring he gets the best care possible, and helping his family focus on what truly matters — his recovery.”

The account says donations, large or small, will make a difference.

“Let’s show Jon the same love and support he’s shown us over the years. Together, we can help him fight this battle with strength and hope.”