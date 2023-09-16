Orphaned moose twins get new home away from Utah highway

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials relocated lonely twin moose calves from the site of their mother’s demise.

“After a cow moose was hit and killed on Highway 224 in Park City recently, her twin calves remained near the busy highway, creating a dangerous situation for motorists and the calves,” the state Division of Wildlife Resources explained on social media Friday morning.

“Fortunately, our biologists successfully located, captured and relocated these calves — which are old enough to survive without their mother — to more suitable moose habitat in central Utah.”

The division also posted a 2:20 minute video of the drama, to music.

It shows one of the twins scampering recklessly into traffic, luckily unscathed, then the tranquilizing, plus the carrying of the unconscious but hefty youngsters by 8-10 men. It concludes with the pair bursting from their transport trailer to their new home somewhere in central Utah.

“Calves can survive without their mother at this age,’ the DWR assured. “They are already off milk and their diet is vegetation.”

Officials wouldn’t reveal the exact location of the release, but said it was excellent moose habitat.

“We are optimistic they will do well in their new home. There are plenty of ponds and streams as well as foliage.”