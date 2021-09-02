Overdue hiker in Zion National Park found safe

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An overdue hiker in Zion National Park has been found safe after the Narrows was closed to allow for a search and rescue operation, officials said.

“ATTENTION: The Narrows will be closed tomorrow, September 2nd, for search and rescue,” a Facebook post from the park Wednesday evening said. “The closure begins tonight at midnight.”

According to reports, the search was connected to an overdue hiker.

Zion National Park posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon: “The SAR has been completed and the Narrows are now open.”

The hiker, who had no life-threatening injuries, was located in the area of the Narrows and Riverside Walk.

No other information was immediately released.

Gephardt Daily will have an update as information becomes available.