Overhead goats greet Davis County Animal Care officer

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County Animal Care officer responded to a call Saturday night, and was greeted by glowing gazes from above.

“Not only did Officer Hepworth find goats on the roof, but the home owner didn’t own any goats!,” says a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

“If you ask our officer team what they love most about the job, they will tell you that no two days are the same and, of course, getting to helping you, the citizens of Davis County with your pet related problems!”

Gephardt Daily had a few more question and left DCAC a message requesting a call back.

Facebook posters also shared a few questions and comments:

“But how did they get them down is the real question,” one female follower wrote. “Was there a goat wrangling rodeo on the roof?”

“I want the story of how they got up there!,” another wrote. “Hopefully they’re in good hands now getting all the pets and treats they want.”

“They obviously took the stairs!,” another guessed.

“They are practicing to help Santa,” another follower speculated.

“Mountain lion chased ’em up there maybe,” guessed another.

“Hilarious and crazy!,” one poster commented.

“Had a pair of goats,” another wrote. “Had the assessors office rep out to inspect our recently completed house. While he was conducting his inspection the goats were climbing all over his new car. Probably had a higher tax rate, but so worth it.”

Gephardt Daily will share more information if we get a call back.